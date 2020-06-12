Sony officially launched the much-awaited PlayStation 5 gaming console globally. As compared to Microsoft's Xbox Series X, the PS5 console is fancier & sleeker. It features a black core surrounded by curved white edging & a blue glow. The company showcased two models of PlayStation 5 - a regular one with a 4K Blu-Ray drive & a Digital Edition that doesn't include the disk drive. Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Launching Tonight; Watch Livestream of Sony’s Future of Gaming Event.

The PS5 comes with a next-generation DualSense Controller which offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers & a built-in microphone. Unlike PS4, the PS5 features a 16GB GDDR6 RAM & a solid-state drive. The beautiful PlayStation 5 also supports 8K graphics, 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate, 3D audio & compatibility with PS4 games.

During the launch event, Sony also introduced several video games for the PS5 which includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon: Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal & Sackboy A Big Adventure. As of now, the price of PS5 has not been revealed by Sony, however, the stunning gaming console was listed on Amazon UK with a price tag of £599.99 ($760/€670). The PS5 is set to go on sale late this year.

