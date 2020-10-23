Sony is all set to launch the highly awaited PlayStation 5 gaming console by next month. However, buyers in select regions will be able to get their hands on the console on November 10 while other regions will see the arrival of PS5 on November 19. It is worth noting that the company hasn't announced any specific India launch date yet. Ahead of its launch, the company confirmed that the Sony PlayStation 5 will come loaded with several online streaming apps.

The company confirmed this information through a blog post. It also mentioned that the console will support streaming apps like Apple TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon's Prime Video and more. The company went on to state that the upcoming PS5 will not just be a gaming console, it will be an entertainment hub for the users. And, the users will be able to experience it through Media Remote, which will be provided alongside the console.

✔️ Apple TV ✔️ Disney+ ✔️ Netflix ✔️ Spotify ✔️ Twitch ✔️ YouTube Details on the entertainment apps shipping day one on #PS5: https://t.co/amZFtPHQ2P pic.twitter.com/mtmOj6N1vt — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 22, 2020

The gaming console will be available with the streaming apps during the launch itself. These apps include Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, MyCanal, Peacock, and more. Additionally, the company also mentioned that more apps will be added to the list in the near future.

Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Gaming Console Prices & Release Date Revealed (Photo Credits: Sony PlayStation)

It is important to note that app such as YouTube and Twitch will bring deeper integration with the PS5. Thus, users will be able to watch or stream their gameplay directly on Twitch. Apart from that, they can also live chat with gamer friends through Twitch app, right from the console. On the other hand, users will be able to broadcast and share their gameplay directly on their YouTube channel.

Additionally, the PS5 Media Remote will offer easy navigation for the users. It will come with a built-in play and pause buttons, fast forward and fast rewind, volume adjustment, and power options. It also gets dedicated buttons for apps like Disney+, Netflix, YouTube and Spotify.

