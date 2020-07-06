San Francisco, July 6: The popular action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn on Sony PlayStation 4 is all set to make its debut to PCs on August 7, and will be sold through both Steam as well as Epic Games Store for $49.99 (roughly Rs 3,735). ‘Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform. Sony PS5 Launched Globally with Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8, Returnal, HITMAN 3 & More Games.

Guerilla Games, the Sony-owned developer behind the hit title and its upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel, released a new trailer on Sunday for the complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, reports The Verge.

"I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios.

The trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultra-wide display support, an unlocked frame rate and more. According to the report, the PC version will come with an in-game benchmark tool as well that will help players to find the right balance between FPS and visual quality.

