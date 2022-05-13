Sony PS5 pre-order went live today in India at 12 noon. Both Standard and Digital Editions were made available via Amazon India, Flipkart, ShopatSC, Vijay Sales, etc. The PS5 gaming console went out of stock in seconds after the pre-order went live. Some users were successfully able to pre-book the gaming consoles, whereas some failed to do so. Sony PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5 Pre-Order To Begin Today at 12 Noon.

Frustrated with the unsuccessful pre-booking of PS5, several users in India have complained about it on Twitter.

There is some major scam going on with #PS5 sales in India, it seems. No matter how hard you try, you just don't get the slot. But in some time, the console is available for sale in the black market for a higher price. What's going on, @PlayStationIN? #ps5India — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) May 13, 2022

One user tweeted, "There is some major scam going on with #PS5 sales in India, it seems. No matter how hard you try, you just don't get the slot. But in some time, the console is available for sale in the black market for a higher price. What's going on, @PlayStationIN? #ps5India."

@Sony even today i failed to pre order PS5 in India😔😔, my life has no meaning now, Goodbye. — Rounak (@aeaac12c9283427) May 13, 2022

Another user wrote, "@Sony even today I failed to pre order PS5 in India, my life has no meaning now, Goodbye."

A user replied to another PS5 user who successfully pre-ordered the console, "How? I tried moment notification went up, but it said out of stock. Is it all luck at this point?".

Order success 💪 https://t.co/vx1N08Kcot — Is PS5 Out in India? 🇺🇦 (@PS5India) May 13, 2022

The Sony Center website is showing '404 page not found' on the PS5 page. The Flipkart PS5 page also shows 'Out of Stock'. Customers who successfully pre-booked the console could receive a notification regarding the PS5 delivery date. PS5 fans who couldn't pre-order will have to wait til the next stock is announced.

