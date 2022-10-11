Sony PS5 gaming console will be made available for pre-order tomorrow in India. The last restock took place around the same time in September. The pre-booking for the device will commence at 12 pm IST. Both the standard PS5 and Digital Edition will be available for pre-booking. Customers who successfully pre-book the console will get it delivered starting October 21, 2022. Sony PS5 Goes Out of Stock in Seconds, Users Complain on Twitter for Not Getting Pre-Order Slot.

Interested users can head over to e-commerce websites such Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, Game Loot and Reliance Digital, tomorrow to book their console. There will be only limited quantities of the device. So expect the units to be sold out within minutes.

Sony PS5 Restock (Photo Credits: Sony Center)

You can try multiple sites to pre-book PS5 before time. Fill your payment details and delivery address to save time. Due to high number of buyers, there is a chance several websites might also crash. Sony PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5 To Be Available for Pre-Order on September 26, 2022.

PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,900, whereas the Standard version costs Rs 49,990. Both versions come with a custom, 8-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor coupled with AMD RDNA 2 GPU. Sony PS5 offers 8K gaming support at up to 120fps and pack 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage. Moreover, it comes with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

