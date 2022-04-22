Sony PS5 will be made available for pre-booking today again in India at 12 noon. This will be the third restock of the year, and both the standard and digital editions will be made available. This time, Sony has tried something different. According to the ShopAtSC website, the company will offer Gran Turismo 7 worth Rs 4,999 along with the standard edition of PS5. The standard edition of PS5 costs Rs 49,990. Bundled with GT7, Sony will offer the gaming console and Gran Turismo 7 at Rs 54,490, providing a discount of Rs 499. On the other hand, the PS5 digital edition will be available at Rs 39,990. Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Orders Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

As usual, the gaming console will also be available on retail online platforms such as Flipkart, Vijay Sales, GamesTheShop, Reliance Digital, Croma, Prepaid Game Card and Amazon India. The stock will be limited, so we expect the units to be sold out within minutes. Interested customers can head over to these websites to get their hands on PS5.

Sony PS5 (Photo Credits: ShopAtSC)

You can use multiple sites to successfully pre-book the console, but make sure your laptop or PC does not lag while multiple tabs are open. You can log in to multiple websites, and save your payment information before time to increase your chances of successfully pre-booking the device. Moreover, your family or friends can do a separate booking for you on a separate device to help you grab the PS5 console.

