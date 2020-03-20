Sony PS5 Specifications Revealed; Will Arrive With 16GB RAM & 825GB SSD

Sony PS5 To Be Launched Soon (Photo Credits: Playstation Official Website)

San Francisco, March 19: Sony has finally revealed the specifications and hardware details of its next-generation home console, the PlayStation 5. The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Sony PS5 To Be Launched Soon; Official Website Goes Live.

Additional GPU power will allow for higher resolution in games, but a major new feature that benefits the visuals of games even further is ray tracing. Ray tracing simulates the way light moves in real life, and how it bounces off various surfaces. It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.

Where it took a PS4 around 20 seconds to load a single gigabyte of data, the goal with the PS5's SSD is to enable loading five gigabytes of data in a single second, PlayStation hardware lead Mark Cerny detailed at the announcement. It will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.

The custom SSD inside uses a standard NVMe SSD, allowing for future upgrades, but one sill need an SSD that can meet Sony's high-spec standards here -- at least 5.5GB/s. PS5 will also allow games to offer a much deeper sense of immersion through 3D audio.