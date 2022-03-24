Sony PS5 gaming console will be made available for pre-booking today in India. PS5 is priced at Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 49,990 for the Blu-ray version. The console will be available for pre-orders at 12 noon via Amazon India, Flipkart, ShopAtSC, Reliance Digital, PrepaidGamerCard, Vijay Sales, GamesTheShop and retail stores nearby. This will be the 14th time the PS5 will be made available for pre-booking, since its February 2021 launch in India. Interested users can head over to these sites to book their consoles. Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Orders Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

The March 24 PS5 restock comes after the pre-orders of the console had gone live on February 22, 2022. Sony has always struggled to bring enough stocks of PS5 in India. As per the reports, there will be a limited supply of PS5 today as well due to the chip shortage. So we expect the units to be sold out within minutes.

According to the Sony Center, deliveries of PS5 will start from April 8, 2022. The website has also listed available offers such as Easy EMI options, free home delivery and low-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 5,000. To pre-book the console via Sony Center, you will need to create an account, so create one in advance to speed up the checkout process. It is worth noting that, if you have already purchased the device from the ShopAtSC website, you will not be able to do it again with the same account. As such, you can try other websites.

Sony PS5 comes with 16GB of RAM, a memory bandwidth of 449GB/s and 825GB of internal storage. The Blu-ray version will be offered with a 4K UHD drive, a 2.1 HDMI port, an NVMe SSD slot and a USB HDD support.

