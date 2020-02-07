Sony PS5 To Be Launched Soon; Official Website Goes Live

Sony PS5 To Be Launched Soon (Photo Credits: Playstation Official Website)

Tokyo, Feb 7: Even as Sony has confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation gaming console 'PlayStation 5' soon and now the company has opened PS5's official site. The dedicated landing page offers a sign-up for a newsletter and a brief promise of announcements to come. Sorry PSP Fans, Sony is Skipping E3 Again This Year.

"We have begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we are not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation," the page reads.

"Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

According to ccn.com, there have been several posts from analysts suggesting what the PS5's price could be and this all reminds people about the PS5 and gets people feeling excited about it. Price is going to be one of the most important issues that a potential buyer think about when buying the PS5 or the Xbox Series X.