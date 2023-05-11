New Delhi, May 11: The new Sony Xperia 1 V flagship smartphone has been launched packed to the brim with high-end features that promise to offer superb overall performance.

Being known for its world-class cameras, Sony has launched its new-gen Xperia 1 V phone with first-of-its-kind Exmor T stacked sensor that claims to take photography in low-light conditions to the next level. Let's take a deeper look into it.

Sony Xperia 1 V Flagship Smartphone – Specifications:

Sony Xperia 1 V boasts of the 6.5-inch 21:9 4K premium OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both and back.

Under the hood, the Xperia 1 V is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card.

Sony has also endowed the phone with a 60% larger heat diffusion sheet to dissipate heat easily and keep the device functioning and multitasking at high speeds, while also reducing power consumption by the cameras.

Coming to the cameras, the new Xperia 1 V comes with a F/1.9 lens with a larger 1/1.35” imager with 52MP multi-aspect sensor offering amazing low-light photography, while the night mode also enable photography in very dark environments. This main camera is assisted with an 85-125mm F/2.3-F/2.8 12MP telephoto lens with continuous zoom feature, while a 12MP sensor with a 16mm ultrawide lens with autofocus complete the optics suit at the rear of the device. A 12MP selfie camera with 1/2.9” sensor sit at the front of the handset.

The Xperia 1 V draws its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging support. The device has wireless as well as reverse wireless charging capabilities, and will offer battery longevity even after years of use as per Sony.

The new Sony Xperia 1 V comes with improved stereo speakers as compared to its predecessors with richer bass output. It offers a 3.5mm audio jack for the wired headphone lovers and comes with IP65 and IP68 rating to offer protection against dust and water.

Sony Xperia 1 V Flagship Smartphone – Price & Availability:

The Sony Xperia 1 V will be offered in Khaki Green, Black and Platinum Silver colour options, and will start shipping from late June onwards. It will be available in some markets only, details of which are yet to be revealed by the company. It is priced at €1,399 in continental Europe and at £1,299 in the UK, with US pricing announcement pending.

