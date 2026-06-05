SpaceX IPO Update: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Firm Maintains USD 135 Per Share Price Ahead of Stock Market Debut

SpaceX has reportedly informed investment banks managing its USD 75 billion initial public offering (IPO) that it intends to proceed with the share price of USD 135, as disclosed in its amended filing earlier this week. The decision, communicated ahead of the company’s investor roadshow, signals an unconventional approach to the process as the aerospace firm prepares for its market debut. While market conditions often dictate final pricing based on investor feedback, sources indicate that Elon Musk is prioritising his preferred valuation for what is set to be the largest IPO in history.

SpaceX IPO: Record-Breaking Investor Interest

SpaceX officially commenced its roadshow on Thursday, a critical phase where issuers and underwriters gauge market sentiment before finalising the share price. Despite the company’s firm stance on its valuation, analysts associated with the IPO report unprecedented interest. SpaceX Secures USD 6.45 Billion in New Space Force Contracts Ahead of Record-Breaking IPO.

Sources familiar with the proceedings noted that banking teams are handling as many as 20 investor enquiries per day, significantly exceeding the typical volume for high-demand offerings. This strong appetite suggests that institutional confidence remains robust despite the firm's rigid pricing strategy. SpaceX IPO Launch Set for Nasdaq Debut on June 12; Elon Musk's Company Targeting USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

The company’s decision to maintain its USD 135 price point represents a departure from traditional Wall Street protocols, where pricing is typically finalised during meetings conducted just before shares begin trading. However, sources cautioned that while the firm is currently set on this figure, the final price remains subject to adjustment before the public listing. SpaceX is scheduled to make its highly anticipated trading debut on Friday, June 12. As the date approaches, the market remains focused on whether this massive valuation will be sustained in the secondary market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).