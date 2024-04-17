New Delhi, April 17: Spotify new feature update is likely to introduce a Spotify Music Pro plan that could offer Spotify Lossless Hi-Fi audio quality. The Spotify new feature might deliver music in a way that's as close to the original recording as possible without a loss in quality. The Spotify Lossless Hi-Fi music option might be a part of the company's efforts to provide users with a premium listening experience.

As per a report from CNBC TV18, Spotify could be taking a big step forward by offering lossless audio through a potentially more expensive "Music Pro" plan. This move could redefine how Spotify users can experience music digitally with the highest quality sound. Spotify Remix Feature: Music Streaming Platform Testing TikTok-Inspired Remix Feature; Know What To Expect.

Speculation about Spotify offering lossless audio has been circulating for some time, which was initially revealed in February 2021 under the name "Spotify HiFi”. Now the music streaming platform might introduce a new Music Pro subscription that includes the long-awaited lossless audio quality and additional features. The price hike is expected to be implemented in specific countries and coincides with the increasing excitement surrounding Spotify's anticipated move into high-quality audio.

Spotify Hi-Fi Lossless Audio Feature

Spotify's Lossless Hi-Fi audio feature is expected to deliver music, which might be a significant upgrade from the current standard streaming quality. This means listeners will be able to enjoy their favourite tracks with greater depth, clarity, and richness of sound. Lossless audio keeps the original sound quality giving you a better listening experience with clearer details.

To enjoy this high quality, people usually need special gear like expensive wired headphones. While Spotify tries to explain why lossless audio costs more as Apple is doing something different. They're giving all Apple Music users high-quality audio for Rs 99 a month. Spotify New Feature: Popular Music Streaming Platform Now Offers ‘Spotify Music Videos’, Now Available As Beta to Limited Markets, Says Report.

It is also said that the "Music Pro" subscription will bring new features for its users, which might include optimising headphones and remix features to modify tracks. It is also expected that advanced filters based on artificial intelligence for playlist creation will improve the experience of Spotify users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2024 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).