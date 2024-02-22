Mumbai, February 22: A few weeks ago, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) struck a 15-year deal extension with UK-based Aviva healthcare provider for end-to-end policy administration and servicing, expanding to more than 5.5 million policies. According to the reports, two weeks ago, TCS showed intention of hiring more people in European countries in the coming three years and also issued a final warning to the employees working from home. Now, the company has reportedly announced an increase in workforce following the layoffs in 2023.

According to the report by Times of India, K. Krithivasan, CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, shared his goals about hiring employees during a Nasscom session. The report suggested that the TCS statement suggested "softening in the hiring process" in the software section because of the sluggish demand from the key markets. Nothing Announces Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh As Its New Brand Ambassador.

TCS reportedly terminated 10,818 employees last year, and the new plan to increase headcounts could raise concerns. The report further highlighted the statement of the TCS CEO about hiring more people after seeing "green shots" in the economy. He further emphasised that the initiatives for recruitment will remain the same.

The report said that Tata Consultancy Services is cautiously optimistic about hiring as it has more than 6 lakh employees. According to the report by Hindustan Times, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan said that Zoom and Teams are very efficient video conferencing tools. However, they overlook informal conversations or "chitchat" that happen in the office. He reportedly said, "Around 30-40 percent of our associates joined in the past two to three years, and they have not even come to the office for the first two years. If they don't come to office what is the value that they will stand for". IIT Jodhpur: Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Develop First ‘Make in India’ Breath Sensor To Measure Alcohol and Asthma.

He added that there are many opportunities for technology work when everyone wants to leverage Gen AI. He reportedly added, "In the short term, it is too difficult to take a call. Next year will be better than this year."

