New Delhi, November 27: Coinbase Global Inc., an American crypto exchange platform, plans to hire for tech roles in India and expand its workforce. Coinbase reportedly discontinued its services in India following an "informal pressure" from RBI. According to reports, the crypto exchange platform faced "regulatory scrutiny" in India. According to reports, the company has started hiring from India for product and technology-related roles.

In 2023, major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others announced layoffs of thousands of employees globally. Amid the tech layoffs, the Coinbase started hiring for different posts like software engineers and managers for vendor management, data scientists, etc. Atomic Stealer Malware AMOS Spread to Mac Users Via Fake Browser Update Chain Tracked As ClearFake: Report.

Coinbase Hiring Tech Employees from India:

According to MoneyControl's report, Coinbase and Gemini crypto companies have started setting up the "talent hubs" in India. The report said the company is "filling for product and tech roles" and accessing remote work in Hyderabad and Bengaluru locations. According to the report, the company posted about 30 positions for hiring on LinkedIn, but it does not disclose the exact numbers of the positions.

According to the report, Coinbase started hiring in the past month for the mentioned roles. As per previous reports, the global crypto exchange has laid off employees from different positions in 2023. It started in January 2023, when the company announced firing 950 employees or close to 1,000. According to reports, another job cut by Coinbase took place in July 2023. After the company halted its operations in India, it is back with news about hiring more tech people. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Elon Musk To Meet Israel President Isaac Herzog and Representatives of Families of Hostages Held By Hamas in Gaza To Defuse Growing Outrage.

Coinbase's Journey in India, So Far:

Coinbase was established in 2012, but it entered India in May 2019. According to reports, Coinbase has had a "troubled" journey in India following the high crypto taxes and with UPI payments for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. According to MoneyControl, the company announced expanding to 1,000 employees after hiring 300 in its Indian tech hub. The company then halted its operations in India following the "soft pressure" by RBI. The company announced that Indian customers will withdraw their funds by September 25. Later, it extended the deadline to October 31, 2023.

