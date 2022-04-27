Tecno Mobile India will launch the Tecno Phantom X smartphone in the country on April 29, 2022. The Chinese smartphone brand has teased the premium offering on Amazon.in ahead of its official launch. The phone is likely to come in a single configuration - 8GB + 256GB. The Phantom X will come in two colour options - Starry Night Blue and Summer Sunset. Tecno Phantom X Teased on Amazon, India Launch Soon.

In terms of specs, the Tecno Phantom X is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with 5GB of virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the device will come equipped with a 108MP camera unit. Upfront, there will be a 48MP and an 8MP sensor. Moreover, the smartphone will also get a hidden fingerprint sensor. It runs on HiOS based on Android 11. The phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Tecno Phantom X is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. It is said to be available in Starry Night Blue and Summer Sunset colour options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2022 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).