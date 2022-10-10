Tecno Mobile has officially launched the Pova 4 Pro smartphone in Bangladesh. The handset is the new model under the Pova lineup and is a 4G-only device. It is available for sale in Bangladesh in blue colour option. The company is yet to announce the launch date and international availability. Key features of the handset include an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, dual rear cameras and more. Tecno Pova Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

Tecno Pova 4 Pro gets a 6.66-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset sports a 50MP primary camera and an AI sensor, along with dual-LED flash. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calls. Tecno Spark 9T To Go on Sale at Midnight via Amazon, Check Offers Here.

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and 10W reverse wired charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It runs on Android 12 Operating system. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Pova 4 Pro is priced at BDT 26,990 ($259).

