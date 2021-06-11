Tecno Mobile India officially made a new addition to its Spark 7 Series by launching the Spark 7T smartphone. The handset will go on the first sale on June 15, 2021 at 12 noon via the Amazon India website with a flat discount of Rs 1,000. The device is priced at RS 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. It will be offered in three colours - Blue, Magnet and Nebula Orange. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

Tecno Spark 7T sports a 6.52-inch HD+ dot display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Tecno Spark 7T (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile India)

Swag to the T and bang for the buck! 📱🚀💙The new SPARK 7T has it all at an unbelievable price. Get it on @amazonIN on 15th June at a special launch day price of just ₹7,999 Check it out now: https://t.co/Q5FJGBSD4r#TECNO #TECNOMOBILEINDIA #SPARK #SPARK7T #swagtotheT pic.twitter.com/ErqciMggZD — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) June 11, 2021

For photography, it comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera and a secondary lens.

Tecno Spark 7T (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile India)

At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG support, Wi-Fi, 4G, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 OS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2021 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).