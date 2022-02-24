Tecno Spark 8C is now available for sale in India. The smartphone debuted in the country earlier this week, and now, it is available for sale online. The latest offering is priced at Rs 7,499 for the sole 3GB + 64GB model. The Spark 8C is an entry-level device and comes packed with decent features. Tecno Spark 8C Affordable Smartphone With Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India.

In terms of specifications, Tecno Spark 8C sports a 6.6-inch HD+LCD display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T606 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The handset features a 13MP primary lens and an AI lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device comes in magnet black, iris purple, turquoise cyan and diamond grey shades. The Spark 8C packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11 based HiOS v7.6.

