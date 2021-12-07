Tecno Mobile has officially teased the new Spark 8T smartphone confirming its arrival for the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone brand dropped the first teaser of the handset on its social media platform. However, the brand is yet to reveal the exact launch date and specifications of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone. Moreover, the company has also teased the Spark 8T on Amazon India, suggesting it will be sold exclusively via the e-commerce marketplace. Tecno Spark Go 2021 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 7,299.

Though details are scarce right now, the teaser image does reveal a few design elements of the upcoming Tecno smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8T (Photo Credits: Tecno)

The handset will sport a dual-rear camera module. It's worth noting that Tecno launched Spark 8 and Spark 8 Pro in September and November respectively. It also revealed several variants of the Spark 8 on many occasions in recent months.

The company had recently launched a 4GB RAM variant of the Spark 8 in the country. It sports a 6.56-inch display, 16MP dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and more. The phone is available in 2 variants - 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM. It packs a 5,000mAh battery offering a standby time of up to 65 days.

