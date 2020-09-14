Transsion Holdings owned Tecno officially launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air smartphone in the Indian market. The budget smartphone will be available for sale on September 20, 2020, at 12 noon via Flipkart with bank offers & no-cost EMI options. Key highlights of the handset are MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, a 7-inch HD+ display & much more. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Tecno Spark Power 2 Air features a 7-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Are you ready to experience power like never before? The #PowerPlayOfEntertainment -SPARK POWER 2 AIR powered with 6000mAh jumbo battery, 7” Display, 13 MP AI quad camera and many other exciting features at just ₹8499. Available on Flipkart now: https://t.co/TyW0IjzWro pic.twitter.com/5ylXtdMK8S — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) September 14, 2020

For photography, the phone gets a quad rear camera module comprising of a 13MP main camera, two 2MP bokeh, macro lens & an AI lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter with dual flash support.

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air runs on Android 10 based HIOS 6.1 operating system. The device is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery. The handset provides a standby time of up to 560 hours, 38 hours of calling, internet & Wi-Fi time of up to 20 hours, 151 hours of music playback & more. The budget phone comes in a sole 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage configuration. The smartphone will be offered in two shades - Cosmic Shine & Ice Jadeite. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB & 32GB variant.

