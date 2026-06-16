Telegram Ban in India: Messaging Platform Founder Pavel Durav Criticises Indian Government Over Temporary Ban, Says the Leaks Just Moved to Other Apps

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has criticised the Indian government's decision to temporarily block the messaging platform, saying the move has "punished" more than 150 million ordinary users while failing to stop those involved in an alleged medical entrance exam fraud. His remarks came after India imposed a week-long restriction on Telegram, citing its alleged use by cheating networks attempting to defraud candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 re-examination.

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Questions Effectiveness of Ban

In a post on social media, Durov argued that the temporary ban had not achieved its intended objective. He said those responsible for circulating leaked examination material had simply shifted to other messaging platforms, while millions of legitimate Telegram users across India were left without access to the service. Telegram Ban in India: Message-Editing Feature Disabled Till June 30 - What You Need To Know.

Telegram Founder Pavel Durav Slams India After Telegram Banned

India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

"India has punished more than 150 million people," Durov said, describing the restriction as ineffective in preventing the spread of leaked content.

Government Links Ban to NEET Exam Fraud

The Indian government said the temporary block was imposed after Telegram channels were allegedly used to distribute or sell leaked question papers related to the NEET 2026 re-examination. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the restriction will remain in force until June 22 as authorities attempt to curb organised cheating during the examination process. Why Telegram Was Banned While WhatsApp Escaped Action Ahead of Re-NEET Exam.

The move follows the cancellation of the original NEET 2026 examination after allegations of widespread paper leaks, which affected millions of candidates and prompted authorities to schedule a fresh examination under enhanced security measures.

Debate Over Proportionality

The government's decision has triggered debate among technology experts and digital rights advocates. Critics argue that temporarily blocking an entire messaging platform disproportionately affects ordinary users, businesses and educational communities that rely on Telegram for communication, while determined offenders can migrate to alternative services.

Supporters of the government's action maintain that the restriction was necessary to disrupt organised cheating networks and protect the integrity of one of India's largest competitive examinations.

Telegram is one of India's most widely used messaging platforms, with more than 150 million users. The platform offers encrypted messaging, large public channels and file-sharing capabilities, making it popular among individuals, businesses and educational communities.

The temporary restriction represents one of the most significant actions taken against a major messaging platform in India and comes amid heightened scrutiny of digital platforms following the controversy surrounding the NEET 2026 examination. Authorities have maintained that the measure is temporary and intended solely to address the ongoing investigation into exam-related fraud.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).