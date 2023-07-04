Mumbai, July 3: Twitter is doing everything it can to alienate users. So far, there has been no alternative that has been able to capture significant numbers of users. Now, Meta is entering the game with a new app.

The new Instagram Threads is Meta's alternatve to Twitter. It is expected to be available this week itself, according to the App Store. Several details of the app are also available now. TweetDeck Down? Twitter Says Users Must Be Verified To Use Dashboard.

Instagram Threads Features

Threads, an Instagram app. Wondering where I've seen this interface 👀 pic.twitter.com/h6MTgNJBPv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 4, 2023

The Twitter competitor has been spotted on both the App Store and Google Play. The official description on the App Store describes Instagram Threads as a text-based conversation app. It comes with the tagline, 'Say more with Threads'.

"Say more with Threads — Instagram’s text-based conversation app

Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world."

Once launched, users will be able to log in with their Instagram handle and find the accounts they follow on Instagram on the new app. The interface looks quite similar to Twitter, Mastodon, Bluesky, or other text-focused social apps. It combines elements from Instagram and Twitter.

It is to be noted that the new app will be different from the original version of Instagram's Threads app which was essentially a dedicated messaging app for Instagram.

Instagram Threads Launch

The Instagram Threads is expected to be launched on July 6th. It is currently available for "pre-order" on the App Store. The global roll-out might take some time.

Instagram Threads Competition

Apart from Twitter, the Meta-owned app will compete with social media platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky.

Meta executives claim that many creators and public figures are already "interested in having a platform that is sanely run" and it will integrate with the decentralized social media protocol called ActivityPub. Mark Zuckerberg Copies Elon Musk, Announces Twitter-Like $12 Monthly Subscription Plan 'Meta Verified'; Facebook and Instagram Profiles to Get Paid Blue Badge.

The new app comes at a time when Twitter is making moves to block users from being able to see tweets. It has implemented rate limits for logged-in users. It is also rolling out major changes to TweetDeck

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).