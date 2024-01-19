These days, it’s not enough to just drop text into an AI writing tool and utilize the results immediately. Dedicated AI detectors have emerged that can easily identify and flag content that has been artificially generated by looking at several factors, including the human quality of the writing.

This now means you need to fine-tune your approach to creating AI content. Thankfully, new AI humanizers have emerged to humanize AI text and help your work bypass these increasingly sophisticated detectors.

To help you create text that passes the test, there are new, free-to-use AI humanizers available. Keep reading for the 10 most reliable AI text humanizing solutions on the market.

Bypass GPT – Best Free-to-use AI Humanizer Overall Humbot – Best AI Humanizer for Content from Multiple Sources Bypass AI – Best AI Humanizer for Long Texts HIX Bypass – Best AI Humanizer by Virtually Any AI Detection Software UndetectableAI.ai – Best AI Humanizer for Plagiarism-Free Humanized Content Smodin – Best AI Humanizer When Writing Content for Foreign Audiences GPTinf – Best AI Humanizer With a Variety of Affordable Plans WriteHuman – Best AI Humanizer While Protecting Your Anonymity AI Undetectable – Best AI Humanizer for Students AISEO – Best AI Humanizer for Customizable Input

Bypass GPT – Best Free-to-use AI Humanizer Overall

Bypass GPT (Photo Credits: File Image)

When looking to humanize your AI-generated content and in need of a reliable AI humanizer, you want something that blends ease of use with powerful algorithms. That’s exactly what Bypass GPT does.

This platform runs on a state-of-the-art AI text humanization engine that’s well-versed in the conventions of human writing. Utilizing natural language processing algorithms and training from professional human writers gives you an AI humanizer that can bypass any AI checker out there, including GPTZero and Originality.ai.

In addition, Bypass GPT has a built-in detection checker that gives you a detection score right on the same site. It checks your work against no less than eight content detection sources. So there’s no need to navigate back and forth between different sites to check your work.

One of the methods Bypass GPT relies on to humanize AI text is keeping things simple. Rather than fill your article with overly complicated and often robotic-sounding phrases, the platform focuses on clear, to-the-point wording, which is much closer to how humans actually write.

Another key feature of this AI bypasser is the fact that it retains the original meaning of the text. It’s so powerful that it preserves the intended message while restructuring the article to make it 100% undetectable. As such, it reduces the need for manual editing afterward.

Highlights

Seamless design that humanizes your content in seconds

Corrects any grammar mistakes in the original article

Has a built-in AI checker

Pricing

The annual plan is priced at $10 per month (paid in full) for 20K words and tops out at $52 for 500K words. The monthly plan starts at $15 and goes up to $72 per month.

Humbot – Best AI Humanizer for Content From Multiple Sources

Humbot (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sometimes, copying content from a webpage can be time-consuming. You might not even be able to paste the text if there’s a bug. Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could extract the copy you’ll humanize straight from the source?

With Humbot, you can do just that.

The performance of this AI humanizer is consistent. Powered by cutting-edge algorithms, it avoids the most common phrases/structures used by AI writers to help you create humanized AI text that bypasses a wide variety of programs thanks to its ability to humanize AI text effectively.

Another great thing about this software is its versatility. Whether you want to humanize AI-generated text to inform your audiences or promote a product, Humbot can be an excellent solution. It restructures social media content, blog posts, tutorials, emails, and pretty much any other kind of text.

Highlights

Humanizes texts from multiple sources in a heartbeat

Produces content that’s free from grammatical errors

Seamless interface

Pricing

Monthly pricing starts at $9.99 for 20K words, and up to $209 for 760K words. Annual plans begin at $5 and go to $104.42.

Bypass AI – Best AI Humanizer for Long Texts

Bypass AI (Photo Credits: File Image)

Having a free anti-AI detection tool is great, but having a free AI text humanizer that lets you humanize AI text of lots of words is even better. Bypass AI is one of the most generous AI text humanizing solutions out there, enabling you to process any AI content of up to 2,000 words per input (for business account owners).

In addition to its generous processing capacity, Bypass AI also offers a ton of creativity in its rewrites. Whenever appropriate, it humanizes AI content to create picturesque descriptions most AI tools can’t recreate. This adds another layer of authenticity to your copy to produce fully readable, and naturally looking humanized AI text.

That’s not to say that Bypass AI goes overboard with vivid descriptions and creative adjectives. Its advanced text humanization algorithms first analyze the text to figure out the original meaning. Once it humanizes AI content, the original message remains, and the copy is still suitable for your target audience.

Highlights

Bypasses checks by a large number of programs

Trained on huge amounts of data to imitate human writing

Lets you try a sample to get a better idea of the software

Pricing

Bypass AI offers three tiers: Basic ($14.90 per month/$4.90 per month annually, 10K words per month), Pro ($29.90 per month/$19.90 per month annually, 50K words per month), and Business ($49.90 per month/$39.90 per month annually, 100K words per month).

HIX Bypass – Best AI Humanizer by Virtually Any AI Detection Software

HIX Bypass (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chances are, you have to pass more than just one AI checker. More often than not, your client or organization uses multiple platforms, which is why you need an AI bypass capable of doing that.

Look no further than HIX Bypass.

The biggest highlight of HIX Bypass is that it’s trained to create fully humanized AI content that passes pretty much any AI detection solution out there, unlike standard paraphrasing platforms. Here are some of the checkers HIX Bypass can neutralize:

Copyleaks

Content at Scale

GPTZero

Winston

Writer

Sapling

No matter what you throw at HIX Bypass, it’ll come out on top and humanize AI text with high efficiency and quality.

Furthermore, HIX Bypass is known for its ability to retain the original meaning of your text. Thanks to their specially developed AI text humanization engine, whether the goal of your article is to advertise your company or write a research paper, you won’t need to fine-tune the content afterward.

The intuitive design of HIX Bypass is also commendable. This AI bypasser has a convenient interface that enables you to enter the source material directly from the designated field or copy/paste the text. Once you press “Humanize,” the software will transform your article in a split second.

Highlights

Flexible AI bypass that neutralizes a whole host of AI detectors

Produces error-free output

Easy to use

Pricing

Bypass Pro is $12.99 per month, $6.99 per month annually for 10K words, while Bypass Unlimited is $119.19 per month, $59.99 per month annually for unlimited words. Users can customize the word credit package to better suit their actual content needs.

UndetectableAI.ai – Best AI Humanizer for Plagiarism-Free Humanized Content

UndetectableAI.ai (Photo Credits: File Image)

The next item on our rundown of the 10 best AI humanizers is UndetectableAI.ai. The best part of this free program is the fact that it consistently produces plagiarism-free content. It lets you humanize AI text in such a way that it doesn’t trigger Copyscape or other plagiarism detectors.

As for its content humanization, it’s polished and easy to use. You need only enter or paste the content and press the “Humanize” button to get started. Within a few seconds, the software will restructure the text and produce fully indistinguishable and humanized content with all the original meaning remaining unchanged.

Grammatical accuracy is another strong suit of this AI bypass. It produces error-free copy, so there’s no need to run your content through dedicated grammar checkers.

Highlights

Passes checks by multiple detectors

Accurate output that stays true to the original meaning

Smooth interface

Pricing

UndetectableAI.ai has three plans: Basic ($10/month, 10,000 words/month), Pro ($20/month, 50,000 words/month), and Ultimate ($30/month, 100,000 words/month). The annual plans include Basic ($5), Pro ($10), and Ultimate ($15).

Smodin – Best AI Humanizer When Writing Content for Foreign Audiences

Smodin (Photo Credits: File Image)

You probably write most of your content in English, but writing in other languages is sometimes necessary. For example, if you wish to break into the Latino market, you could use Spanish articles to strike a chord with your target audience.

Smodin allows just that. Available in dozens of languages, this AI humanizer is the right choice for making multilingual content undetectable. Besides English and Spanish, Smodin is available in many other languages, including German, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Albanian, Greek, Turkish, and Russian.

Also, what if you have source material in a foreign language you need to use in your content strategy? Again, Smodin is the perfect tool to humanize AI text. It enables you to translate articles from a large number of languages while also humanizing AI content, allowing you to base your content on a wider range of sources, not just those in English.

Moreover, Smodin comes with a straightforward interface that has a minimal learning curve. Simply enter or paste the text into the “Input” box, press “Recreate,” and wait for a few seconds for the software to humanize the copy.

Highlights

Acts as a content humanizer and translator

Can upload content from PDFs and Word files

Plagiarism-free texts

Pricing

The free Limited plan offers three writing credits per day and five daily entries. The Essential and Productive plans are $10 (100 writing credits, 1,000 characters) and $20 (500 writing credits, 12,000 characters) per month, respectively. Annual costs are $8 for Essential and $24 for Productive.

GPTinf – Best AI Humanizer With a Variety of Affordable Plans

GPTinf (Photo Credits: File Image)

The ability to choose from a wide array of plans is an underrated feature of some stealth AI writing software, GPTinf included. What sets this AI humanizer apart from the rest is that it has 10 monthly plans, ranging from 10,000 words to 500,000 words you can humanize. There are eight plans in between, allowing you to scale up as you grow your content strategy.

This platform is also powerful. Whether you need to bypass Content at Scale, Winston, GPTZero, Originality AI, or any other AI checker, you can rely on GPTinf. It has a relatively high success rate across the most popular AI detectors.

On top of that, GPTInf has a convenient compare mode. You can use it to compare the original and humanized versions of the texts to verify the AI score of humanized AI text.

Highlights

Premium version available for four months for free

Responsive customer support

Offers an affiliate program

Pricing

A free trial is available. The lowest tier (10K words) costs $12 per month, while the highest tier (500K words) is priced at $349 per month. Annual pricing is $8 to $233, paid in full.

WriteHuman – Best AI Humanizer While Protecting Your Anonymity

WriteHuman (Photo Credits: File Image)

Privacy is a major concern with any AI technology, including AI bypass solutions. However, the finest platforms take your anonymity seriously and shield your data from hackers. WriteHuman is one of those platforms.

The risk of data theft is virtually non-existent if you use WriteHuman. The software employs 256-bit encryption to protect your login information, allowing you to humanize AI text in your articles in peace, knowing hackers aren’t a threat.

Performance-wise, WriteHuman does pretty much everything you expect from an anti-AI checker. It makes your texts sound more natural, so you can bypass even the most comprehensive detection software available with 100% humanized AI text.

Highlights

Simple, clean interface

The ability to test the software before committing

Recognizes and implements different tones in writing

Pricing

If you want to test drive WriteHuman for free, you’ll receive three 200-word inputs each month. The Basic plan costs $12 for 80 requests per month (600 words per request), Pro costs $18 for 200 requests per month (1,200 words per request), and Ultra Unlimited is priced at $36 (3,000 words per request), up to $96 for unlimited requests. Annual usage is priced at $9 for Basic, $12 for Pro, and from $27-$72 for Ultra Unlimited.

AI Undetectable – Best AI Humanizer for Students

AI Undetectable (Photo Credits: File Image)

Some AI bypasser solutions struggle to replicate the much-needed academic tone of your essays. AI Undetectable is immune to this problem.

On the contrary, AI Undetectable is designed to let you humanize AI text of any type and at any level of education. It transforms high school, undergraduate, and PhD content with ease, enabling you to submit your work faster. The software retains the original meaning of the text, so you don’t have to edit the article afterward.

AI Undetectable is also impressive due to its plagiarism-free approach. This is especially important in academic settings, where texts are regularly checked for plagiarism. With AI Undetectable by your side, you won’t have to worry about originality issues.

Highlights

Available in multiple languages

Can increase and decrease word count

Super-fast conversion

Pricing

AI Undetectable keeps its pricing simple. The Regular Words tier is $5.99, Premium Words are $9.99, and the Words Bundle is $19.99. All prices are a one-time fee and the complexity of the words allowed increased with each tier. As a bonus, users get an extra 250 words when they sign up.

AISEO – Best AI Humanizer for Customizable Input

AISEO (Photo Credits: File Image)

The last anti-AI text checker on our list is AISEO. This AI humanizer brings a lot to the table, but its customizable input might be the strongest suit of the platform.

Before you press “Humanize,” you can adjust your content goals in many ways. For example, if you wish to shorten or expand the copy, you can do just that by selecting the corresponding button in the upper part of the menu. Likewise, the software enables you to change the narrative point of view, formality, emotion, and many other elements to fine-tune your article.

Another impressive quality of this platform is that it lets you humanize AI text from different sources. Copying/pasting is an option, but you can also upload the article from a website directly to save time.

Highlights

Allows you to choose different input and output languages

Ability to change the tone of the article

90% success rate

Pricing

AISEO is priced at $24 per month for the Grow plan, $44 for the Scale plan, and $79 for the Team plan. Annual pricing includes a 20% discount ($19 for Grow, $34 for Scale, and $59 for Team). The tiers offer different features (one user seat for Scale, four seats for Team, etc.). Each tier also offers a $1 three-day trial period.

Partner With a Trusted AI Humanizer to Avoid AI Detection

The fear of being caught by AI detection tools shouldn’t stop you from utilizing this developing technology. Any of these 10 top AI humanizers can help you humanize AI text to bypass checkers, but Bypass GPT emerges as the top performer, thanks to its ability to humanize AI content quickly, and effectively as well as its extremely friendly UI and affordable price plans.

Utilize these 10 AI humanizing solutions to create fully humanized AI text that improves your online presence, boosts your authority, and speeds up content production.