New Delhi, December 13 : The checkmark or the tick in social media is constantly changing given the fast-paced updates and various feature changes. Earlier, Twitter used a blue tick to indicate active status, notable as well as authentic accounts, which Twitter had verified. Now, the Twitter Blue tick means different things.

As per the social media platform, the blue tick or checkmark may mean two different things currently, these are – 1: the account has active subscription to the new Twitter Blue subscription service after meeting Twitter’s eligibility criteria. 2. The account was earlier verified under the legacy verification criteria. Twitter Blue Tick: Elon Musk-Owned Micro-Blogging Platform Adds Phone Verification for Blue Service Checkmark.

How To Get or Retain The Twitter Blue Tick

The Twitter Blue subscribers are required to meet Twitter’s eligibility criteria to get or retain the blue tick. Here’s the criteria list:

1. Only those accounts actively subscribed to Twitter Blue are eligible to receive the blue tick.

2. Twitter team uses decides on when the blue tick is given to an account after the criteria check.

3. Your account must be complete with a display name and a profile picture

4. The account must be active in the last 30 days in order to subscribe to Twitter Blue

5. The account must be over 90 days older after subscription and have a verified phone number.

6. The account must be non-deceptive, meaning there shouldn’t be any recent changes of display name, username or profile photo.

7. Twitter team will check if the account have any signs of being deceptive or misleading.

8. The account must be free of engaging in any sort of spam or platform manipulation activities.

You should receive a blue checkmark after the Twitter team checks your Twitter Blue subscription, if it meets all criteria. Because of this change, Twitter will not accept applications for the blue verification ticks under the earlier criteria, namely – active, notable and authentic. Twitter Blue Relaunch: Microblogging Site's Subscription Service Is Back As Elon Musk Announces To Remove All Legacy Verified Badges in Coming Months.

How To Prevent The Loss of The Twitter Blue Tick

1. Twitter may remove the blue tick at any time from an account without any notice.

2. To prevent the loss of the blue tick, do not change the profile photo, display name or username or handle, until the account is verified and reviewed.

3. Any violation of the Twitter rules and terms of service or the manipulation of the platform or any malicious actions would result in the loss of the blue tick and in some serious instances, suspension of the account.

Any changes to the profile and non-compliance to the criteria may lead to the temporary removal of the blue checkmark. Twitter may offer the blue tick again after a thorough review and if the account meets the criteria later on.

