San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is now allowing users to sign in to the app with Google account or Apple ID, the company has announced. The company on its support page on the platform wrote that it is now adding the option to log in from Google and Apple ID. Twitter Reportedly Set To Identify & Elevate Credible Information on Its Platform.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline. Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use: ▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web ▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

"Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline," the micro-blogging platform tweeted on Monday. "Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use Your Google Account on the app and on web (Or) your Apple ID on iOS and soon on web," it added.

The feature reportedly showed up in the Twitter beta last month, but now it appears to be more widely available. In July, a report said that Twitter is reportedly working on adding support for Sign in with Apple.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong earlier said that if Twitter ends up fully rolling it out to the public, this feature would allow users to sign in to Twitter using their Apple ID. Wong had discovered a variety of different pieces of evidence suggesting that Twitter was developing support for Sign in with Apple. One piece of evidence is a new "Connected accounts" option that lists Apple as an option for signing in.

