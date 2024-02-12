Valentine’s Day 2024: From itel A70 to TECNO Pop 8 and Moto G24 Power, Check List of Smartphones To Buy or Gift on February 14

Mumbai, February 12: Valentine's Day is approaching and all the youngsters will try to celebrate the special day by sharing gifts and wishes. Valentine's Day is the celebration of love and expressing one's affection towards another person. If you have been holding back from buying a smartphone for someone you love, Valentine's Day is the best time to give a gift to the dearest person.

Valentine's Day will be celebrated two days from now, on February 14, 2024; if you have been reviewing multiple smartphones to find a suitable one, here is the list of smartphones from budget and mid-range categories to buy today. The following list includes smartphones that start from as low as Rs 5,000 and go up to Rs 40,000. If you have a budget between these mentioned amounts, you can choose the below devices. POCO Launches POCO X6 5G With New Variant in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

List of Budget and Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy on Valentine's Day

In 2024, many new smartphones with excellent specifications, features, and design were launched in the entry or budget segment. In January and February, the smartphone brands also launched devices under Rs 40,000 that promised excellent specifications on paper and actual performance. Here's the list of phones that you can buy on or before Valentine's Day. Vivo Y200e Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

itel A70: Launched on January 3, 2024, itel A70 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging, 4GB RAM and up to 8GB Expandable through memory fusion, Dynamic Bard feature, triple SIM slot, 8MP front camera, 13MP dual Rear Camera and up to 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB. The itel A70 price starts from Rs 6,299 for 4GB+64GB variant, Rs 6,799 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 7,299 for 4GB+256GB model.

TECNO Pop 8: Another excellent budget smartphone is TECNO Pop 8, launched on January 3, 2024. It offers 5,000mAh with 10W fast-charging, a 6.6-inch 90Hz punch-hole display, a Dynamic Port, Dual Speakers with DTS, up to 8GB RAM (memory fusion) and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,599.

Redmi 13C 5G: Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G is a great smartphone choice under Rs 12,000. The 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 7,999. The higher 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499 respectively. It comes with a 6.74-inch display, 50MP+2MP+2MP triple camera setup, 5MP front camera and 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G24 Power: Motorola launched its Moto G24 Power on January 30 with a 6,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 128GB memory, expandable up to 1TB. The device offers a 50MP+2MP dual camera setup, a 16MP front camera and 33W TurboPower charging support.

Many other budget smartphones were introduced in 2024 with attractive specifications and prices, like the Lava Yuva 3 with 128GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 18W fast-charging, 90Hz punch-holed display and a starting price of Rs 6,799. The other smartphones that were recently introduce are itel P55 and itel P55+ offering up to 24GB and 16GB RAM with