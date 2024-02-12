New Delhi, February 12: Valentine's Day is almost near, and what could be a better way to celebrate this day than by buying or gifting a premium smartphone for someone you care on February 14, 2024. Valentine's Day is one of the best occasions where you can show affection by gifting a premium smartphone and preserving the special moment.

Whether it's for someone special or want to buy for yourself, these smartphones come under the premium category segment. Here is a list of premium smartphones that come between a range of Rs 50,000 and can go up to Rs 1,59,999. Valentine’s Day 2024: From itel A70 to TECNO Pop 8 and Moto G24 Power, Check List of Smartphones To Buy or Gift on February 14.

Premium Smartphones To Buy on Valentine's Day

The iQOO 12 5G was launched on December 12, and the smartphone comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with a 6.78-inch display. The iQOO 12 5G have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera. The variants comes with storage options of 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging ability.

OnePlus 12 was launched on January 23. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with a 6.82-inch display. The camera system of the smartphone features a 64MP Periscope Telephoto, a 50MP wide sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP front shooter for those perfect selfies. The OnePlus 12 battery is slightly larger at 5400mAh and supports 50W AIRVOOC for an ultra-fast charging experience. The smartphone comes with two variants: 12GB+256GB for Rs 64,999 and 16GB+512GB variant for Rs 69,999

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, both smartphone model, comes with a 6.78-inch display. The Vivo X100 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset and boasts a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability. The Vivo X100 Pro has a 5400mAh and 100W charging capability. The Vivo X100 is available at Rs 63,999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and the Vivo X100 Pro comes at Rs 89,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a Super Retina XDR display with a A17 Pro chip. The smartphone comes with a 48MP main, 24MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto camera, which is priced at Rs 1,34,900. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available at Rs 1,59,900. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus features with the A16 Bionic chip and Super Retina XDR display and comes with a price at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. POCO Launches POCO X6 5G With New Variant in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, which launched on January 17, offers a range of choices. The standard S24 includes the S24 and S24 Plus models, with camera setups of 50MP, 10MP, and 12MP. Pricing starts at Rs 79,999 to Rs 1,09,999 depending on the configuration. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, has a 200MP main camera and is available at a price of Rs 1,59,999 for 12GB+1TB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).