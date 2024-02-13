New Delhi, February 13: Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what could be better than buying or gifting a mid-range smartphone for someone special on February 14, 2024. It is one of the best occasions to show affection to your partner by gifting a mid-range smartphone and cherishing the special moment.

Whether it's for someone special or want to buy for yourself, these smartphones come under the mid-range smartphone category segment. Here is a list of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy on Valentine's Day. Valentine’s Day 2024: From itel A70 to TECNO Pop 8 and Moto G24 Power, Check List of Smartphones To Buy or Gift on February 14.

Mid-range Smartphones To Buy on Valentine's Day

The OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO 4.0 technology. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform supported by OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The OnePlus 12R features a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens, alongside a 16MP front camera. The smartphone comes in two variants: the 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 39,999 and the 16GB+256GB variant is available at Rs 45,999.

The POCO X6 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor with Xiaomi's HyperOS. The smartphone comes with a 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display and a 6.67-inch screen. The POCO X6 Pro 5G have a 64MP AI Camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera and 16MP front camera. The smartphone comes in two variants: the 8GB+256GB variant is available at Rs 26,999 and the 12GB+512GB variant is priced at Rs 28,999.

The Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080. It has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP front camera. The Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and a 33W fast charger. The smartphone starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform and has an ultra-high-res 200MP camera with both OIS and EIS. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra and is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, Rs 31,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. Valentine’s Day 2024: From OnePlus 12 to iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Check List of Premium Smartphones To Buy or Gift on February 14.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G is available at Rs 25,999, is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and has a 120Hz curved vision display. The smartphone has a 32MP Telephoto camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 16MP front camera. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 29,999, equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The smartphone features a 64MP Periscope Portrait camera, 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 32MP Sony front camera.

