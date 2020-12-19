Vi (Vodafone Idea) has officially launched its new Rs 399 digital plan for customers who purchase a new SIM card via its website. This offer is available exclusively for both prepaid & postpaid plans on the Vi website. The prepaid plan provides data & SMS advantages and much longer validity than the Rs 297 plan. Customers will also get access to Vi movies & TV as additional benefits. Interested customers can opt for Rs 399 plan when they buy a new SIM through the website. Vodafone Idea VoWiFi: Vi Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service For Customers in Maharashtra, Goa & Karnataka.

The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB, 100 SMS per day and validity of 56 days. The older Rs 297 plan offers a validity of only 28 days. The postpaid Rs 399 plan comes with 40GB of data, 100 SMS per month along with 150GB data for six months plus 200GB rollover. In addition to this, customers will get access to Vi movies & TV subscription.

Vi's new plan is live on its website. Users can head to Vi website > New Connection > Postpaid or Prepaid connection option. To buy the plan, you will need to enter your mobile number, address details only on the Vi website. You will receive an OTP on your provided mobile number and you will be asked the same to complete the whole SIM card purchase process. Other first-time plans of Vi include Rs 197, Rs 7, Rs 497 & Rs 647. A few days back, Vi started rolling out its much-awaited Wi-Fi calling service in India in certain regions. It will be interesting to watch how many customers does gain by introducing this new digital plan.

