Vivo S6 5G With A 48MP Quad Rear Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Vivo S6 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

Chinese smartphone maunufacturer officially introduced the Vivo S6 5G Smartphone in the home country at an online event. The smartphone comes packed with Samsung's Exynos 980 chipset, superfast 5G support appealing the young generation in China. The hansdet will go on sale in China from April 3 via Vivo's official store, JD.com & other leading online retail websites. The phone also comes amalgamated with technologies like CPU Turbo, Net Turbo, Game Turbo & ART++ Turbo. Apple iPhone 9 Aka iPhone SE 2 Likely to Be Launched on April 5, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo S6 comes equipped with A quad rear camera flaunting a 48MP Main sanpper, an 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor supporting features such as 4K video shooting, night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo & more. The stylish phone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support unlike Vivo S5 which has 22.5W fast charging potential.

Upfront, the smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a 32MP shooter for selfies with f/2.08 aperture & a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The device runs on Android 10 based FunTouch OS 10, powered by Samsung Exynos 980 SoC the Vivo S6 is launched in 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Coming to the pricing, Vivo S6 is priced at CNY 2,698 (Rs 28,700) for 8GB & 128GB Whereas 8GB & 256GB Storage gets a price tag of CNY 2,998 (Rs 31,990)