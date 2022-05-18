Vivo T2 will be launched in the Chinese market on May 23, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Vivo website, revealing its design and specifications. Vivo T2 will be introduced as the successor to the Vivo T1, which debuted in India earlier this year. In addition to this, Vivo T2 is also available for pre-booking on Suning and JD.com. Vivo X80 Pro 5G & Vivo X80 5G Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Vivo T2 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo T2 will flaunt a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone is likely to sport a 64MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP portrait snapper. Upfront, there might be a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Moreover, Vivo T2 could boot Android 12 based on OriginOS Ocean out-of-the-box. It is said to be fuelled by a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing much is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its launch.

