New Delhi, April 17: Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3X 5G in India. The Vivo T3X 5G comes with the latest specifications and features under the mid-budget smartphone segment in India.

The Vivo T3x 5G is designed with a sleek appearance and carries flat edges on the sides. On the backside of the device, a circular dual-camera setup is displayed with an LED flash. Apart from its design specifications the Vivo T3X 5G comes in two colour options, which include Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss. Moto G64 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor in India; From Price to Specifications and Features Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Motorola.

Vivo T3X 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3X 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is expected to keep everything running smoothly. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch LCD display boasting an FHD+ resolution. The display of the Vivo T3X 5G comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will likely enhance the overall user experience.

The smartphone comes with a 50MP portrait camera and a 2MP secondary sensor at the rear. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera equipped with Vivo T3X 5G. The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability. The smartphone runs on FuntocuOS 14 based on Android 14. Additional features of the smartphone include dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with IP-64 rating for dust and water resistance. Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Realme P Series Smartphone, Realme Buds T110 and More.

Vivo T3X 5G Price and Sale Details

The Vivo T3X 5G comes in three variants. The base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 12,499, the mid-range variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at a price of Rs 13,499 and the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage comes in at Rs 14,999. The pre-booking of the smartphone starts today. Customers can avail instant discount up to Rs 1,500 through HDFC and SBI bank cards. The sale of Vivo T3X 5G starts on April 24, 12 PM, at Vivo's official website and Flipkart.

