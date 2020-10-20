Vivo V20 handset is now available for sale via Flipkart in the Indian market. As a reminder, the smartphone was launched in the country last week. The phone is priced at Rs 24,990 for the base model whereas the top variant with costs Rs 27,990. The device is being offered with a discount of Rs 3,000, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards & 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. In addition to this, there are other offers such as Rs 1,250 off for SBI credit card customers on orders of Rs 30,000 & above, V-Shield mobile protection & 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Federal Bank & Kotak Mahindra Bank. Vivo V20 With 44MP Selfie Camera & Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched; Priced in India at Rs 24,990.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Vivo V20 Smartphone

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. For photographs, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 44MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Vivo V20 Launched in India

The handset runs on Android 11 based FunTouch OS operating system & is available in three shades - Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz & Moonlight Sonata. Vivo 20 comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Vivo V20

The phone comes packed with a massive 4,000mAh battery with 33W flash charging support. The device gets connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port.

