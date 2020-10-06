Vivo India has officially announced the launch date of the Vivo V20 smartphone. As per a teaser listed on Flipkart, Vivo will be launching the Vivo V20 phone in India on October 13, 2020. The teaser not only confirms the launch date but also gives out on the key specifications of the phone. It will sport a 44MP selfie camera module positioned in a waterdrop styled notch at the front. The teaser also confirms that it will be extremely slim and light, with a thickness measuring 7.38 mm. Vivo V20 Smartphone Coming Soon to India, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch.

The launch date of the phone has been confirmed via Flipkart's teaser which interestingly also mentions price range. The banner suggests that the phone will be launched somewhere in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. The phone could be offered in two colours - Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz.

As a reminder, the phone was unveiled last month globally. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, which will be coupled to an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be a provision to expanded 128GB of internal memory via microSD card. It will run on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

The phone will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. For photos and videos, there will be a triple camera setup at the back. The module houses a 64MP primary sensor along with an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 44MP sensor inside the waterdrop-style notch for selfies and video calling.

It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology. The Vivo V20 also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there will be options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port.

