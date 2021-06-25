Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Vivo V21e 5G device in the Indian market. The handset is now available for sale via the Vivo India website, Amazon India, Flipkart and Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The company is offering the handset with a flat Rs 2,500 cashback via HDFC credit, debit cards and EMI transactions. This offer will be valid till June 30, 2021 only on the Vivo India store. Buyers can also get an Amazon voucher worth Rs 1,000. Vivo V21e 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V21e 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Presenting the world of the #MostStylish5G where every moment can be made stylish! pic.twitter.com/xWXHqn2AT6 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 24, 2021

Under the hood, it comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The handset comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 72 percent in just 30 minutes. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs 24,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).