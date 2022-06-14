Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to launch the V25 Series in India soon. The Vivo V25 Series is said to comprise V25 Pro and V25 models. Ahead of the launch, the India price, specifications and launch timeline of the V25 Series have been leaked online. Vivo Y75 Debuts in India, Now Available for Sale.

According to a report from TechYorker, Vivo V25 Series is expected to debut in India in mid-July this year. The Vanilla model is said to be priced at around Rs 30,000, whereas the Pro variant might cost around Rs 40,000. The Vivo V25 Pro could be introduced as the successor to the V23 Pro smartphone and a rebranded version of the Vivo S15 Pro, which was launched in China in May.

Vivo V25 Pro is likely to come with a 6.56-inch curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For photography, the handset might feature a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP portrait shooter. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and could be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. On the other hand, Vivo V25 is rumoured to come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.62-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and more.

