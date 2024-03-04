Mumbai, March 4: Vivo will launch its new Vivo V30 series in India on March 7, 2024, with a sleek design and Zeiss-powered camera setup on the back. The V30 series from Vivo will include Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro models. However, before the launch, the reports said the smartphone's price had been leaked online. The leaked price suggested that the smartphone will be introduced in India above Rs 30,000 for Indian market.

According to the report by English Jagran, the price of the upcoming Vivo V30 has been leaked online by a Tipster, Abhishek Yadav. The tipster leaked the price of Vivo V30 models on X (formerly Twitter). In his official post on X, he said that the upcoming Vivo V30 model will be launched in India at Rs 33,999, and the Vivo V30 Pro will be launched in India at Rs 41,999. Moto X50 Ultra: Motorola To Introduce Its First AI Smartphone, May Compete With Samsung Galaxy S24, Says Report.

Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) Post on X About Vivo V30 Price Leaks:

Vivo V30 pricing of all variants. https://t.co/1wqG01PwLo — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 2, 2024

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The launch of Vivo V30 and Vivo 30 Pro is set for March 7, 2024, and the company only confirmed a few specifications ahead of the launch. Vivo India confirmed that the device will be launched with an Aura Light design and Zeiss Professional Portrait camera lens. On its official website, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed features like a 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display and three colour options - Classic Black, Peacock Green and Andaman Blue.

Besides these confirmed details, the Hindustan Times Tech reported that the Vivo V30 Pro may launch a 6.78-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. It further highlighted that the devices will be introduced with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The RAM of this device is expected to be 8GB and 12GB, along with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 6100+’ Processor in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Samsung's Latest Smartphone From Galaxy F Series.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Price of Other Variants:

According to the report by English Jagran, there will be three variants with different sizes of RAM and storage, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The report suggested that the 8GB+256GB could be priced at around Rs 35,999 and the 12GB+256GB model at Rs 37,999.

