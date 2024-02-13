New Delhi, February 13: Vivo is likely to expand its smartphone products in India with the anticipated launch of the Vivo V30 series. The Vivo V30 series is expected to include the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro.

According to a report by ABP Live, Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro soon in India. As per reports, the Vivo V30 Pro has received Bluetooth SIG certification and has also been listed in the IMEI database. The smartphone has also appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Valentine’s Day 2024: From OnePlus 12R to Redmi Note 13 and Realme 12 Pro, Check List of Mid-Range Smartphones To Buy or Gift on February 14.

Vivo V30 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo V30 Pro is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The smartphone is also expected to come with 12GB of RAM and might run on Android 14 OS. The Vivo V30 Pro may feature a three-camera system at the rear end. The primary camera is anticipated to be a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, OIS and LED flash. The smartphone is also expected to have a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP telephoto portrait camera and a 50MP front camera with dual soft LED flash. Valentine’s Day 2024: From itel A70 to TECNO Pop 8 and Moto G24 Power, Check List of Smartphones To Buy or Gift on February 14.

The Vivo V30 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1260 pixels with, a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone might have a peak brightness of up to 2800 nits. The V30 Pro will likely have a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to come in two colour variants that inlcudes Black and Green. The V30 Pro is also expected to support connectivity features that include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and USB Type-C.

