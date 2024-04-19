Vivo V30e launch date in India is confirmed today by Vivo on its social media handle. Vivo confirmed that the Vivo V30e series will be launched in India on May 2, 2024. Besides confirming the Vivo V30e launch date, the smartphone company also revealed the design and camera setup on the back. The smartphone will introduce a new 'Gem Cut Design', similar to the Luxury Watch Design introduced in various smartphones this year, such as the Realme 12 Pro Series, Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G and others. The V30e will be available in two colours - Silk Blue and Velvet Red. It will feature a slim 3D curved display, Studio Quality Aura Light, Sony IMX882 sensor-powered primary camera, 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera and a 5,500mAh battery. The Vivo V30e price in India is expected to be around Rs 30,000. Realme NARZO 70x 5G Launch on April 24 in India: Here’s Everything To Know About New Realme NARZO Smartphone.

Vivo V30e Launch Date in India Confirmed To Be May 2, 2024:

Hold your excitement, mark your calendar. The all new vivo V30e is launching on 2nd May. Ready for a luxurious experience? Know more https://t.co/d0AeOujg2q#BeThePro #DesignPro #vivoV30Series #PROtraits pic.twitter.com/v5NpQPJW67 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 19, 2024

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).