Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the X Fold+ smartphone in the home country. It will be made available for sale in the country on 29 September at 10 am CST (7:30 am IST). It will be offered in black, blue and red colours. Key features of Vivo X Fold+ include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, an AMOLED display, a quad rear camera setup and more. Vivo Y16 With 13MP Dual Rear Camera Setup Debuts in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Vivo X Fold+ features an 8.03-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160x1916 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a quad rear camera module comprising a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait shooter and an 8MP periscope lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Vivo X Fold+ packs a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC support. Coming to the pricing, Vivo X Fold+ is priced at CNY 9,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 10,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

