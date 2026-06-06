Vivo X500 Ultra To Skip 10x Optical Zoom; Oppo Find X10 Ultra Likely To Remain Only Android Flagship With Dual Periscope Setup

Vivo is gearing up to launch its next-generation X500 series, with the top-tier Vivo X500 Ultra expected to arrive in late 2026. However, new leaks suggest a significant pivot in its camera strategy: the device is reportedly dropping plans for a 10x optical zoom lens. This move positions the Oppo Find X10 Ultra to stand alone as the only Android flagship in 2027 to boast a dual periscope camera setup, including a dedicated 10x super telephoto lens.

What to Expect from the Vivo X500 Ultra

While an official announcement is still pending, the Vivo X500 Ultra is widely speculated to launch between September and October 2026, with an India release also anticipated by the end of 2026. The device is expected to run on Android 16 or Android 17, likely with Vivo's OriginOS 6 skin. Tecno Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Under the hood, rumours point to either a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset (rumoured) or a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset (highly rumoured). For memory and storage, the X500 Ultra is expected to offer a base variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, with possibilities for up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Key Expected Specifications:

Display: 6.89-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. A punch-hole design is expected.

6.89-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. A punch-hole design is expected. Cameras: A triple rear camera setup is anticipated, featuring a primary 200MP sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with In-Sensor Zoom (ISZ), and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Crucially, it will continue the Vivo X300 Ultra's formula, utilizing its 200MP periscope camera with In-Sensor Zoom (ISZ) for telephoto capabilities, rather than a dedicated 10x optical lens. A 50MP front camera is also expected.

A triple rear camera setup is anticipated, featuring a primary 200MP sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with In-Sensor Zoom (ISZ), and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Crucially, it will continue the Vivo X300 Ultra's formula, utilizing its 200MP periscope camera with In-Sensor Zoom (ISZ) for telephoto capabilities, rather than a dedicated 10x optical lens. A 50MP front camera is also expected. Battery: An impressive 7,500 mAh battery is rumoured, supporting 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Some reports suggest a 7,000 mAh battery.

An impressive 7,500 mAh battery is rumoured, supporting 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Some reports suggest a 7,000 mAh battery. Other Features: Expected to include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and a high IP rating.

The Competition: Oppo Find X10 Ultra Stands Alone

In contrast to Vivo's revised telephoto strategy, the Oppo Find X10 Ultra is tipped to be the only top-tier Android flagship in 2027 to feature a dual periscope camera system, including a dedicated 10x super telephoto lens. This commitment to advanced optical zoom hardware could give Oppo a distinct edge in long-range photography. The Oppo Find X10 Ultra is expected to launch in the first half of 2027.

Oppo Find X10 Ultra (Expected Comparison Points):

Display: 6.89-inch 2K LTPO OLED display.

6.89-inch 2K LTPO OLED display. Primary Camera: Next-generation 200MP Samsung HPA LOFIC sensor.

Next-generation 200MP Samsung HPA LOFIC sensor. Telephoto: Dual periscope setup with a dedicated 10x optical zoom lens.

Dual periscope setup with a dedicated 10x optical zoom lens. Battery: Expected to exceed 7,000mAh, with some rumours suggesting 7,500mAh and 120W fast charging.

Expected to exceed 7,000mAh, with some rumours suggesting 7,500mAh and 120W fast charging. Chipset: Rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Pricing and Availability

As of June 6, 2026, the official pricing for the Vivo X500 Ultra in India remains unconfirmed. However, initial speculations suggest an expected price of around Rs. 89,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Another rumour indicates a higher price point, possibly around Rs 1,59,999. Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Specifications and Features; Everything to Expect Before June 16 Launch.

Potential buyers will likely be able to purchase the Vivo X500 Ultra through Vivo's official website and major online and offline retailers following its launch.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).