Mumbai, February 23: Vivo recently launched its new smartphone Vivo Y200e in India and now the company has reportedly launched its new smartphone, Vivo Y100t, with impressive specifications and flagship processor in China. The new smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back and an attractive design. With the Vivo Y100t launch in China, the company has reportedly expanded its Y-series, including Vivo Y100, Vivo Y100A, Vivo Y100 5G, Vivo Y2005G and various other models in the series.

According to the report by Gizchina, the newly launched Vivo Y100t comes with flagship features at an affordable mid-range price. The device has powerful features for its camera, performance and impressive price. Vivo has only introduced its new model for the Chinese market, and there is no confirmation about the likely launch in India. Here's everything about the new Y100t smartphone launched in China. ZTE Libero Flip: World’s Most Affordable Foldable Smartphone Launched in Japan; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything Here.

Vivo Y100t launched in China, Price Revealed:

Vivo Y100t Specifications - Display, Camera, Processor and Other Features

Vivo Y100t sports a 6.64-inch Full HD+ display with maximum 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2388 pixel resolution. As per the report by Times of India, the new Y100t comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera with f./1.79 aperture and OIS support. Further, the report added that the secondary 2-megapixel camera has f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Vivo Y100t has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As per the report by Times of India, The Vivo Y100t is launched in China with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor for powerful performance and smooth functionality. Further, the device boasts a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast-charging support. The smartphone has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. Also, the device offers the customers a chance to upgrade the memory to 1TB using a microSD card. The report said the device is introduced in Snowy White, Midnight Black and Mountain Green colour options. Tecno Spark 20C Likely To Launch on Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y100t Price in China and Likely Launch in India

Vivo Y100t has impressive specifications, camera capability and a powerful processor. Is launched in Chinese smartphones at CNY 1,449 (around Rs 16,689) for its 8GB+256GB variant, at CNY 1,699 (around Rs ) for the 12GB+256GB variant and at CNY 1,899 (around Rs ) for the 12GB+512GB variant. As per the Gizchina report, smartphone sales will begin on February 28, 2024.

LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 07:41 PM IST