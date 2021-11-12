Vivo has officially launched a new entry-level smartphone - Vivo Y15s in Singapore. The budget phone is priced at SGD 179 (around Rs 9,800) for the sole 3GB + 32GB variant. It comes in two colours - Mystic Blue and Wave Green. The key highlights of Vivo Y15s are a 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display screen, AI-powered dual cameras, Android 11 Go edition, and more. The handset also comes with an extended RAM feature that utilises 1GB of idle storage as RAM for better performance. Vivo V23e With 50MP Selfie Camera & MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched.

Vivo 15s Budget Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

As far as specifications go, the Vivo Y15s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. It also has an extended RAM feature using 1GB storage as RAM.

Vivo 15s Budget Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For photos and videos, there is an AI-powered dual rear camera module. It consists of a 13MP AI rear sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling. Vivo has packed the handset with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W charging. It runs on Android 11 (Go edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).