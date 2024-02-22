Mumbai, February 22: Vivo India has finally launched its new Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone in the mid-range segment. Vivo V200e 5G has been rumoured to be launched in India for a few days, and finally, the company has revealed the official price of the device on its website, confirming the launch. The device comes in two Black Diamond and Saffron Delight colour options. The Y200e 5G features a dual camera setup on the back along with a dedicated flash.

Vivo Y200e 5G is launched ahead of another rumorued Vivo V30 5G smartphone which may also be introduced in coming days. The new Y200e 5G offers the customers FHD+ resolution and octa-core Snapdragon chipset, offering ideal performance in the mid-range segment. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Supercomputing Chip Q1; Know Price, Specifications, Features and Availability.

Vivo Y200e 5G Pre-Booking Open, Price Revealed:

Vivo Y200e 5G Display, Camera and Design

The new Vivo Y200e 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 2400x1080 pixel resolution, 1,800nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. Camera-wise, the smartphone packs a 50MP HD main camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera, a flicker sensor and a flash on the back. The company said that its new Vivo Y200e 5G smartphone camera offers an 'Ultra HD Imaging System' that provides clarity to the shots taken. Design-wise, the device boasts a 'Durable Eco-Fiber Leather Finish, a 2.5D flat design with 7.99mm thickness and two colour options.

Vivo Y200e 5G Processor, RAM, Storage and Battery Options

Vivo Y200e 5G comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4Nm processor with an 8-core CPU architecture. Adding to the performance are 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage options. However, the company allows users to expand the storage using a dedicated memory card. The Y200e 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, which the company claims to charge the device from 0 to 32% in 15 minutes. Additionally, the device comes with Smart Charging Engine 2.0, which protects the device from overnight heating and maintains temperature control. OPPO F25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor To Launch on February 29; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Vivo Y200e 5G Price in India and Availability

Vivo Y200e 5G is launched in India at various price options according to the storage and RAM options. The Y200e 5G with 6G RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs 19,999, and the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage is available at Rs 20,999. The company offers options like flat Rs 1,000 off, up to 6 months of No Cost EMI and a 15 Days Replacement Policy.

