New Delhi, February 12: Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y200e, to the Indian market. The Vivo Y200e 5G rumoured specifications are surfacing on the internet now and is expected to launch soon in India. The smartphone is expected to be priced at under Rs 20,000 in India.

As per a report of Zee News, Vivo is likely to launch the Vivo Y200e soon in India. Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo Y200e 5G by the end of February 2024. The Vivo Y200e 5G was recently seen on Google Play Console, following its appearance on Geekbench and obtaining Bluetooth SIG certification.

Vivo Y200e Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to a report of Gizmochina, the Vivo Y200e that is set to launch in India might be a modified version of the Vivo Y100 5G, which was recently launched in Indonesia. The Vivo Y200e 5G is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The processor will likely be paired with an Adreno 613 GPU. The design of the Vivo Y200e 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole display. The rear end of Vivo Y200e 5G might have a rectangular module design with a three-camera setup and an LED flash.

The Vivo Y200e 5G is rumoured to have a 120Hz AMOLED screen with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The display of Vivo Y200e is expected to deliver vivid and crisp visuals. The smartphone will likely come with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 44W wired fast charging capability. The Vivo Y200e 5G is expected to come in two variants, that is, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, and it might run on FunTouch OS 14-based Android 14.

