The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new smartphone under its popular Y-series. Dubbed as Vivo Y71t, the phone comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The former is priced at Rs CNY 1,799 (around Rs 21,000) while the latter costs CNY 1,999 (about Rs 23,400). The phone is offered in two shades - Mirage and Midnight Blue. The phone maker is currently accepting pre-orders for the phone in China, while it will be available for sale starting November 1, 2021. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo Y71t (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The key highlights of the Vivo Y71t are a 20:9 AMOLED display with waterdrop-style notch design, 64MP dual rear cameras, 44W fast charging, an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and more.

Vivo Y71t (Photo Credits: Vivo)

As for specs, the Vivo Y71t sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also featured built-in RAM supporting virtual expansion by up to 4GB.

Vivo Y71t (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y71t has a dual rear camera module housing a 64MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,000mAh battery supporting 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

