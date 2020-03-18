Volunteers Who 3D-Printed Valves in Just 6 Hours and Helped Save Coronavirus Patients in Italy Get Threatened by Medical Company

Volunteers 3D-Printed Valves (Photo Credits: @PaolaPisano_Min/ Twitter)

The coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate across the globe. Italy is hardest hit by the COVID-19 after China, where it is believed to have originated. At the time of crisis, an Italian hospital ran out of life-saving equipment for coronavirus patients. While treating patients, they ran out of breathing tubes. And the hospital’s usual supplier said they could not make the valves in time to save the patients. The doctors launched a search for a way to 3D print a replica part and got in touch with tech experts, volunteering at a startup. In just six hours, the engineers could 3D print valves and saved lives in the hospital fighting coronavirus. After the success, the manufacturer of the valves refused to give a blueprint for further production and threatened to sue for copyright breaches. Venice Canals Become Clean, Fish And Swan Return, Smog Reduce Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in Italy.

Last week, staffs at Brescia hospital realised they were running out of valves for patients’ respirators which are essential for the most severe cases of coronavirus, when patients were admitted to the ICU. The supplier was not able to provide them in the short term. The company itself was facing a shortage, caused by the outbreak. With the help of the editor of a local newspaper, Giornale di Brescia, the hospital sent out a distress call which caught the attention of physicist, Massimo Temporelli, founder of FabLab, an Italian company that specialises in innovative manufacturing solutions. But then nationwide lockdown prevented him from handling the matter, as the company is based in Milan, noted Business Insider. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

The physicist connected with startup Isinnova, which is based in Brescia, near to where the hospital is located and asked if they have a 3D printer. Cristian Fracassi and Alessandro Ramaioli, volunteering the company called Isinnova collaborated with Temporelli and manufactured valves in the space in just six hours. Temporelli took to Facebook lauding the design which has been used in the respiratory equipment of ten admitted patients.

Here's the Post:

Italy's Minister of Technological Innovation, Paola Pisano also acknowledged the success and congratulated those involved.

View Tweet:

Complimenti a Cristian Fracassi, @temporelli73 e tutte le persone che lo hanno aiutato nella impresa di stampare in 3d le valvole mancanti per i respiratori dell'Ospedale di Chiari a Brescia. (qui l'articolo completo https://t.co/QYZu6x9X1T) #SolidarietaDigitale #iorestoacasa pic.twitter.com/dF3G2RJY8S — Paola Pisano (@PaolaPisano_Min) March 15, 2020

However, media reports claim that the manufacturers of the valves are refusing to share their blueprint for further production and even threatened to sue the company for copyright breaches. Meanwhile, Italy is under nationwide lockdown. The total number of cases rose to 31,506, with 2,503 coronavirus deaths in the country.