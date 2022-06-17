Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to its group voice calls section on iOS and Android. The new feature lets the host of the group voice calls to mute and message anyone while staying active on the call. The head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, announced this update on Twitter. How To Transfer WhatsApp Data From Android to iOS.

WhatsApp Group Call New Feature (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

There are times when participants either forget to mute their mic, which creates disruption for others who speak during the meeting.

☎️ We’ve added a few updates to a WhatsApp favorite! When it comes to group calls, now you can: 🔇 Mute others ✉️ Message specific people 🙋 See a banner when someone joins offscreen — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 16, 2022

To solve this problem, the Meta-owned company now allows the host to mute such people. In addition to this, WhatsApp will also alert when a new person joins the group call.

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

As WhatsApp is bringing new features, it is becoming Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams' rival. This month we have seen multiple updates from the instant messaging company, including chat reactions, support for multiple accounts and ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS.

