Facebook-owned WhatsApp has introduced the easiest way to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine center. In the past couple of weeks, several tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others have also come forward to roll out new initiatives to help people in this ongoing pandemic and now WhatsApp has also been added to this list. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Disappearing Messages Feature With 24-Hour Option for Personal & Group Chats.

A couple of days back, WhatsApp head 'Will Cathart' shared on its Twitter account that the company has been working with health partners to support helplines on WhatsApp in the form of chatbots. To tackle Coronavirus, the messaging app has rolled out a new way to locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccine center through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot. This chatbot now has the capability to show the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center. As a reminder, the chatbot was launched earlier last year when the pandemic hit for the first time.

I am thinking of our friends in India going through such a difficult time with COVID and grateful for all the work people are doing to help one another. We're working with health partners to support helplines on WA like this one from @mygovindia https://t.co/pqE0VGHQbK https://t.co/uhmyEN5U7f — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) May 1, 2021

Here's how you can find the nearby Coronavirus vaccine center via WhatsApp

1. First save the +919013151515 number on your device which belongs to the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot.

2. Head over to WhatsApp, find the chatbot number in your contact list, tap on it and type 'Namaste'.

3. The automated answer will ask you for your Pincode.

4. Enter your Pincode and then the chatbot will send the list of vaccine centers in that particular location.

If you don't want to save the chatbot number, you can simply head to wa.me/919013151515 which will then redirect you to the chatbot. In addition to this, other ways to find the nearest Coronavirus vaccine center is by visiting either CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app, Google Maps and more.

