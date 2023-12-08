Mumbai, December 8: WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a feature for its iOS users called "Chat Filters". The new feature will be available for beta testers in the iOS 23.25.10.76. The WhatsApp Chat Filter feature will allow users to filter and manage their conversations on the platform. WhatsApp reportedly rolled out a new feature called "HD Status" and "Channel admin" on December 6 and 7, respectively.

The new WhatsApp Chat Filter is now rolled out for the beta testers and will soon be available for all users globally. As per the new post, the Chat Filter feature is rolled out through the TestFlight beta Program for the beta testers. Using this new feature to filter the conversations, the users can filter chats to display the ones from their contacts. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Platform Announces New ‘Pause’ Feature for Creators To Prevent New Comments on Videos.

WhatsApp Chat Filter Feature, More Details Here:

According to the post by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp Chat Filter feature will help users better manage their conversations by filtering out the discussions and offering advanced functionality. It will allow the users to identify and access specific types of conversations and help them prioritise and respond to the "unread messages promptly". Further, the post said that the new feature will help WhatsApp users get a list of their group chats and provide a more "targeted approach" to manage and engage in group conversations. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned App Rolls Out 'View Once' Voice Messages, Here's How to Send Self-Destructing Audio Message.

According to WABetainfo, the new Chat Filter feature will provide control over the conversations to the users and make retrieving the list of group chats efficient. It would add to WhatsApp's commitment to refining user interactions. With this new feature and others, the users can check the important conversations and filter out the chats. The new feature will improve the overall process of "locating and accessing" conversations and improve group interactions. The Meta-owned WhatsApp will soon roll out the feature for all the platforms including web, iOS and Android in future.

